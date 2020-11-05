Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa Reopens

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, an all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia, reopened on October 31. Celebrations kicked off with Halloween-themed activities and entertainment, including costumes, a haunted house, special spooky performances, grand opening fireworks, and a steak and lobster dinner (all while observing social distancing and government health and safety protocols).

Saint Lucia has received the best travel ranking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Very low risk with the “No Travel Health Notice” designation and Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa received the Government of Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 certification. The resort’s team has been training and are prepared to provide a safe and healthy vacation experience from wellness monitoring to comprehensive sanitizing and cleaning protocols. The resort has 85 oceanfront acres, a mile-long beach, five pools and outdoor venues.

Restaurants seating capacity has been reconfigured to allow for spacing. There will still be theme night dinners and BBQs on the pool deck and the Coconut Walk restaurant is now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner à la carte with digital menus available via QR code.

Guests can also explore Saint Lucia on off-property tours, in addition to the resort’s exclusive Catamaran Cruise to the Pitons. Options now include additional COVID-19-certified tours visiting the popular mud baths, ziplining, horseback riding and diving.

Good to know: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa offers “Worry Free Reservations” and up to 50 percent savings, plus a $1,200 instant credit. Kids under three stay for free and those ages three to 17 stay for just $59 per night.

For more information, visit www.cbayresort.com.

