Six Senses Shaharut To Open In Israel On August 5

Located in the lunar-like Arava Valley in the south of the Negev Desert in Israel, Six Senses Shaharut is set to debut on August 5. The resort will have just 60 suites and villas spread across the expansive desert landscape and will be home to a signature spa. It will initially cater to local guests and will start welcoming international travelers as soon as border restrictions allow.

With its secluded setting, Six Senses Shaharut will offer complete privacy and guests can look forward to traditional desert hospitality and immersive Kibbutz experiences. The resort will also offer stargazing sessions, camel treks through the Negev desert and a float in the Dead Sea.

The best way to arrive at the hotel is to drive to it. It takes around three-and-a-half hours from Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, or three hours from Petra in neighboring Jordan. Alternatively, guests can opt for a private helicopter transfer from Tel Aviv, or a 45-minute car transfer via the new Ramon International Airport near Eilat, which also directly serves key European markets. A Six Senses GEM (Guest Experience Maker) will meet guests on arrival and remain on hand throughout the stay to share insights into the region and local life.

Dining and Other Amenities

Among the resort's food and beverage options, guests can look to dine at the main Midian restaurant, the Edom View mezze and tapas venue, Jamillah lounge, or the poolside grill. Six Senses Shaharut will make use of local produce, and offer a fresh, farm-to-table experience. The resort’s kitchens are inspired by the "Eat With Six Senses" philosophy of delicious and nutritious menus so guests can fill their plates without restriction.

Guests can also choose a private chef for in-villa dining or venture out to enjoy a Bedouin-style desert picnic by Chef Amir Kalfon, paired with the region's best wines and maybe catch a glimpse of a Nubian ibex.

Among the amenities at the resort, there is the Earth Lab highlighting the resort’s approach to sustainability and the circular economy, along with camel stables, surprisingly lush gardens and an open-air amphitheater.

The Six Senses Spa has six treatment rooms, and offers a variety of wellness programs, plus an Alchemy Bar for mixing botanicals and visiting practitioners specializing in Chinese medicine, osteopathy, energy healing and more. There are also two pools, including a freshwater infinity pool with desert views and a bar serving juices.

For those who want to explore the region, the desert setting allows a host of unique activities from camel treks and overnight camping to extreme sports, e-mountain bike tours, hiking, jeep excursions, and Shabbat dinner in a nearby community. There are also opportunities to explore further afield, to the Dead Sea and Masada and to Petra.

Architecture

The modern reinterpretation of nomadic structures is reminiscent of the Nabataean community that occupied the area over 2,000 years ago. The interior design draws inspiration from patterns and textures lining the ancient Incense Route, which stretched from the Mediterranean across the Levant to India and beyond.

Inside, the furniture and fittings have been sourced from local artisans to complement the unique weathered rock formations and use natural stone, wood, and copper. The interior doors are custom made from reclaimed teak, which was rescued from disused boats, houses and footbridges. Over 200 years old, each piece "has its own secret to tell."

