Soul Community Planet Unveils New Sustainability Commitments

Soul Community Planet (SCP), a holistic hospitality company focused on wellness and sustainability, has announced it will become fully vegetarian across all of its venues, will achieve net zero waste company-wide and will standardize all of its guestrooms on its signature “Peaceful Rooms” design. SCP’s goal is to fully implement these three new programs during 2022.

“We are going fully vegetarian because locally sourced, plant-based menus are unquestionably good for both personal and planetary wellness. We are committing to become a net zero waste organization to combat our industry’s devastating throw-away practices. Finally, we are converting all of our guestrooms to ‘Peaceful Rooms’ because we believe our guestroom experience should be centered around rest and relaxation, and free from distractions,” said Soul Community Planet Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse in a press release.

The “Peaceful Rooms” aim to provide essentialist sleep and relaxation experiences centered on non-toxic, plant-based bedding and "Zen" design elements. The rooms will shun distractions such as clocks and TVs.

The switch to vegetarian-only offerings is a natural progression of SCP’s Terra Kitchen, the first of which opened last month at the SCP Redmond. Terra Kitchen offers a plant-forward menu, serving fruits, vegetables and crops sourced from local regenerative farms, as well as local regions’ mountains, valleys and streams. The brand’s Provisions Markets, too, will offer locally sourced, fresh, organic and wholesome consumables, including local craft beer, kombucha and coffee, along with grab-and-go options available around the clock.

The chain also aims to achieve net zero waste through SCP’s "Pristine Makai" program or a similar domestic program. Such programs offset the waste generated at a hotel by contributing to waste recovery and disposal in other locations.

SCP hotels are currently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Redmond and Depoe Bay, Oregon, Hilo, Hawaii and Gleneden Beach, Oregon. The group plans to developing about 25 SCP locations in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

For more information, visit www.soulcommunityplanet.com and www.scphotels.com.

