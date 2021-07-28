Turtle Bay Resort Opens After Major Transformation

Turtle Bay Resort has reopened on Oahu’s North Shore following a major transformation. Set on 1,300 pristine oceanfront acres, the resort has introduced a new category of rooms, the Ocean Bungalows, re-conceived its food and beverage program, and refreshed its lobby and pool areas.

Set on a peninsula and designed with three wings of guestrooms, every room and suite has ocean views. In addition to 410 guestrooms and suites in the main building, which will be renovated over the coming year, the resort has introduced The Ocean Bungalows. Grouped in clusters of six, these 42 expansive, private accommodations are just steps from the water, providing unparalleled views and ocean breezes. With towering 15-foot vaulted ceilings and private lanais that open to the living areas, the Ocean Bungalows offer a more secluded experience for guests looking for a bit more privacy. The Ocean Bungalows also feature a private pool area for the exclusive use of its guests.

The resort's new light-filled lobby has had walls replaced with windows to afford views of the seemingly endless stretches of beaches, surf and sky in all directions. To celebrate the local artistic community, the lobby features large-scale works of art by Hawaii-based artists, including Nick Kuchar, known for his vintage travelogue-inspired designs, and Abigail Romanchak, who specializes in Native Hawaiian printmaking.

Beyond the lobby, infinity-style water features lead guests to a terraced pool deck with a new adults-only pool, redesigned family-friendly pool, and front-row views of the crashing waves and surfers just beyond. The adults-only pool serves as a tranquil respite perfect for sipping mai-tais or getting lost in a novel, while the main pool offers an expansive area for family-friendly frolicking. The pool deck also has luxurious new cabanas, and a new pool bar that serves hand-crafted tropical drinks.

The resort’s entire food and beverage program, overseen by Chef Gilles Epié, has been reconceived to celebrate the local culture and bountiful ingredients grown on the island. The lobby bar, Off The Lip, features a sunken footprint that provides unimpeded views of the breaking surf and Hawaiian sunsets. Just off the lobby, the resort’s main dining destination, Alaia, evokes relaxed luxury and incorporates the bounty of the North Shore’s sustainable agriculture throughout the menu, including produce from the resort’s on-site farm. A new lobby cafe, Ho’olana, greets guests with panoramic views of the sunrise while offering gourmet locally sourced coffees and light bites. A new lounge, The Club, is the centerpiece of the resort’s exclusive new Vista Level offering, which will provide guests who book it with a host of upgraded amenities and services.

Among other amenities, the resort features two golf courses (including one designed by Arnold Palmer), as well as horseback riding, helicopter tours, hiking and mountain biking trails and, of course, miles of pristine beaches. Whether on land, in the air or at sea, Turtle Bay’s extensive roster of activities and experiences provide nearly endless opportunities for exploration.

A new gathering place, named the Surf House, will become a destination for surfers and fans alike to come together and celebrate the sport. The space features tributes to surfing’s icons and a curated retail experience including vintage surf gear. Turtle Bay has also enlisted Jamie O’Brien, professional surfer, content creator and North Shore local, to lead its surf program.

Turtle Bay Resort’s reinvention was led by architect Rob Iopa, a Hilo native who has been very active in the conservation and planning efforts on the North Shore, and Los Angeles-based interior designer Dianna Wong.

For more information, visit www.turtlebayresort.com.

