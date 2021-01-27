Under Canvas Undergoes $15 Million Enhancement to All Locations

Outdoor destination hospitality experience company Under Canvas is making over $15 million worth of investments across its nine locations for the 2021 season. After a record year—with domestic road-trip travel and outdoor exploration at an all-time high—the money will be spent on the brand’s seven existing camps and two new camps, with additional locations in the pipeline. These enhancements are designed to elevate the guest experience and encourage more people to get “Outside Together” through curated adventure programming, culinary innovation, localized design aesthetic and access to premium brand partnerships.

As part of their latest expansion, Under Canvas will open two new locations this spring just outside of Acadia National Park and Utah’s Canyon Rim Plateau. Making its debut May 13, 2021 as the brand’s first waterfront location, Under Canvas Acadia will place guests among spruce and fir tree forests, with lawns that reach to Union River Bay, and views of Acadia’s mountainous landscape. Just steps to the beach, guests will have access to water sports and coastal experiences, such as weekly waterfront lobster bakes and night sky astronomy on a boat.

The newest Utah location for the company, Under Canvas Lake Powell - Grand Staircase, will open April 1, 2021 providing guests with access to such attractions as Antelope Canyon and Lone Rock Beach at Lake Powell, Wahweap boat marina, Horseshoe Bend, Grosvenor Arch and its own on-site Elephant Slot Canyon and other natural features to explore right from their tent. In an update to the brand’s typical design, all safari-style accommodations at both new locations will include en-suite bathrooms and private decks, in addition to the customary furnishings of a king-size bed, luxe linens, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns and a wood-burning stove. Main lobby tents will also be found at both Acadia and Lake Powell - Grand Staircase camps.

In addition to two new camp openings this year, upgrades have also been made to the brand's seven existing locations. Under Canvas Zion will unveil multimillion-dollar upgrades, including new indoor and outdoor social spaces, elevated food and beverage offerings, tent upgrades and other experiential enhancements. Under Canvas Glacier will also see significant upgrades to the camp’s outdoor social spaces and dining options.

The following upgrades for the 2021 season are designed to further enhance guest connection and holistically elevate their experience:

Culinary

Regionally inspired menus showcasing the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients, including bison at Under Canvas Yellowstone , lobster at Under Canvas Acadia, fresh and sustainably sourced trout at Under Canvas Rushmore , as well as craft beer, wine and spirits throughout majority of locations.

, lobster at Under Canvas Acadia, fresh and sustainably sourced trout at , as well as craft beer, wine and spirits throughout majority of locations. New beverage program focusing on patio cocktails and evening and dessert drinks.

Expanded coffee program to include premium espresso and matcha beverages, served by baristas at all nine locations from Ferla coffee carts.

coffee carts. Expanded patio and outdoor recreation areas at Under Canvas Glacier, featuring upscale fire pits and games.

New outdoor bar and expanded patio and amenity space at Under Canvas Grand Canyon providing full beverage service to guests.

providing full beverage service to guests. Expanded offerings at the Yellowstone location with a full-service coffee bar in the morning and quick-service Burger Bar in the evenings, located on property at adjacent Bar N Ranch.

Design

Top-to-bottom redesign of the lobby soft furnishings, lounge and dining areas at Under Canvas Mount Rushmore.

Cooling enhancements to communal spaces at desert camps, including air conditioning in the main lobby tent at Under Canvas Moab and Under Canvas Grand Canyon , and additional misters and covered seating in the new outdoor areas at Under Canvas Zion.

and , and additional misters and covered seating in the new outdoor areas at Under Canvas Zion. All safari-style accommodations at Under Canvas Zion will now have en-suite bathrooms. Communal spaces have also been reimagined to feature outdoor games, and an expanded patio area showcases the breathtaking views of the red rock canyon.

A new event space at Under Canvas Yellowstone dedicated to kids programming (movie night, game night, etc.) but also available for groups as a private event rental space.

Guest Amenities Camp Programming

This season, guests now have access to new wellness amenities like lululemon mats and blocks for their use during complimentary yoga programming and at leisure, and the introduction of Yellow Leaf Hammocks for the ultimate relaxation experience around the expansive grounds.

Retail Partners

Retail products have been carefully curated to align with guest needs and the brand’s ethos, such as activewear options from lululemon, Sun Bum sun products and dry shampoo, plant-based Murphy’s Naturals insect repellents, national park-themed playing cards and kids coloring books by Parks Project, and even Pendleton pooch products.

Travelers looking to stay at one of the brand's nine locations for two or more nights can now experience “best of” adventures in and around the respective national parks and monuments with a new Adventure Package; this combines a guest’s location and tent type of choice with one or more adventures from a list of locally guided experiences. Adventures range from kayaking and whitewater rafting, to canyoneering, ATV tours and even lobstering, or simply a guided hike with a local.

Opening dates for the 2021 season are as follows: Moab on March 4; Zion on March 11; Lake Powell - Grand Staircase on April 1; Great Smoky Mountains on April 1; Grand Canyon on April 15; Mount Rushmore on May 6; Acadia on May 13; Yellowstone on May 20 and Glacier on June 10.

Reservations for all camps are now available at www.undercanvas.com. For custom itinerary curation and pricing, email an Adventure Concierge at [email protected]

