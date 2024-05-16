The Westin Grand Cayman Announces Discounts and Promotions

As the summer season approaches, The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa has announced exclusive discounts and incentives for guests looking to enjoy thrilling water sport adventures and explore the beauty of the Cayman Islands.

From now through summer, the Westin Grand Cayman is offering the following specials:

Watersport Discount with Red Sail Sports: Guests staying at Westin Grand Cayman can now take advantage of a 20 percent discount on a range of water sport activities offered by local provider, Red Sail Sports . Whether it's jet ski rentals, snorkel safaris, or eco-safaris, there's something for every thrill-seeker. To take advantage of this offer, guests must contact Red Sail Sports directly or make reservations online, referencing the code SAIL24.

Experience Cayman with Cayman Airways: For travelers flying with Cayman Airways, Westin Grand Cayman is offering a package inclusive of a 15 percent discount on the published retail rate, along with a $200 resort credit per room per stay. Guests can explore the Cayman Islands while enjoying exclusive perks, such as the option to redeem the resort credit towards various amenities during their stay. To qualify for this offer, stays must take place by October 31, 2024 and use the code YX1 when making reservations online. Guests must also present their Cayman Airways ticket or boarding pass at check-in.

Good to know: Guests making reservations at Westin Grand Cayman will receive flexible cancelation and modification policies. Reservations can be canceled at no charge up to 14 days before the scheduled arrival date. However, cancelations made after this deadline will incur a fee equal to the room charge plus tax for all nights of the reservation.

For more information, visit www.westingrandcayman.com.

