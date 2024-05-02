Now Open: Royalton CHIC Antigua

Royalton CHIC Antigua, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort, has officially opened its doors. As the newest addition to Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio and its first property exclusively for adults on the island, it caters to couples, groups of friends and solo travelers alike.

Royalton CHIC Antigua offers 235 rooms, each with a balcony or terrace. Travelers can choose from a variety of accommodations, including rooms with ocean views, swim-out access and walkout oceanfront suites. In addition to its rooms and suites, the resort has 12 over-water suites, including the Chairman, Presidential and Junior Suites, which come with Diamond Club perks, such as private check-in, access to exclusive areas and personalized butler service. Good to know: A selection of other rooms also belong to the Diamond Club, allowing these guests access to the same perks on property.

Royalton CHIC Antigua houses seven restaurants and five bars, including the brand’s signature Hunter Steakhouse, and the over-water restaurant Pescari, which showcases a “diningtainment” concept that merges dining and entertainment with ocean views. Other facilities include a spa and pool.

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, with more than 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in some of the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

Related Stories

Introducing: The Potlatch Club in Eleuthera, Bahamas

Anguilla Culinary Experience Announces 2024 Guest Chefs

DR's Cayo Levantado Resort Launches Wellness Offerings

Beaches Resorts Recertified as Advanced Certified Autism Center