DR's Cayo Levantado Resort Launches Wellness Offerings

Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic has announced therapeutic activities and treatments catering to the latest trends in traveler preferences: sleep, romance and mental health. The wellness offerings for spring/summer 2024 are available at Yubarta, its wellness center. This space includes an open-air meditation space, five cenotes and three jacuzzis.

Sleep offerings include the “Relax & Sleep Treatment,” which combines guided breathing techniques and soothing essential oils with a focus on key tension areas in the back, head, arms, legs and feet. “The Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience” uses a blend of essential oils, which are massaged into the skin to stimulate the nervous system, relieve muscle tension, improve lymphatic drainage and melt away stress. “Yoga Nidra Sessions” are also available. Yoga Nidra is a guided meditation practice that helps improve sleep quality by reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep onset, reducing sleepwalking and more.

Romance-focused treatments at Cayo Levantado Resort include a “Cacao Ceremony,” which is said to open the heart with its focus on gratitude, intention-setting and reciprocity, resulting in emotional release and forgiveness. Other romance-focused treatments include “Chakra Meditation” and “Personalized Nutrition Counseling for Couples.”

Holistic and spiritual offerings for mental health include “Sound Healing” with the soothing vibrations of Tibetan and crystal singing bowls. Additionally, the “Mother Mai” ceremony, honoring the spirit of the island, inspires guests to cultivate their own gratitude routine through a guided writing activity aimed at fostering appreciation and letting go of negativity. Guided by trained experts, guests will also learn how to meditate.

Cayo Levantado Resort offers four wellness paths: Refresh, Restore, Relax and Renew. These paths are crafted to meet individuals’ needs at every stage of their wellness journey. Every treatment at Yubarta aligns with a wellness path or can be accessed on-demand, including revitalizing options for hair, body and skin, thermal experiences. A range of massages, therapies and personal wellness activities are also available.

Good to know: Cayo Levantado Resort is represented in the U.S. and Canada by WanderLuxe Destinations.

For more information, visit www.cayolevantadoresort.com.

