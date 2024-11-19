Dream Vacations, CruiseOne Host 2024 National Conference at Sea

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne recently kicked off their 2024 National Conference aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Ascent. Anchored by this year’s conference theme, “Elevate,” the event aims to deliver elevated experiences, expertise and innovations for the ever-evolving world of travel. Attendees set sail on a seven-night Caribbean cruise visiting Bimini, Grand Turk and Grand Cayman.

The conference opened with a welcome ceremony led by Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations and CruiseOne, who introduced this year’s theme. “Elevate” represents a collective commitment to transcend the ordinary, push business limits, and capitalize on every opportunity for growth.

Throughout the week, three general sessions will offer franchisees the chance to hear directly from industry experts and Dream Vacations’ leadership. Celebrity Entertainment set the tone for a memorable conference, capped by a Q&A panel led by David Crooks, senior vice president of product and operations for World Travel Holdings, joined by Celebrity Cruises leaders Katina Athanasiou, Keith Lane and Michael Scheiner.

Notable workshops, such as “Hey ChatGPT, Book My Clients a Vacation! How to Use AI Tools to Be More Effective and Efficient,” led by AI expert Dave Birss, reflects this commitment to future-forward thinking. Additionally, sales strategist Stuart Cohen will guide attendees through his 15-step plan in “Instantly Engage More Prospects,” providing a strategic framework to deepen connections with new clients.

The conference will also host Make-A-Wish fundraising activities, including a dance-off and a silent auction, continuing the 13-year tradition of supporting the organization. World Travel Holdings has raised over $1.6 million for Make-A-Wish. This year’s event convened more than 900 participants, including 600 travel advisors, all focused on learning, connecting and making an impact.

Attendees will also enjoy special meetups for new advisors and military members, nightly themed cocktail parties and tailored workshops for beginners, intermediate, and advanced advisors.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

