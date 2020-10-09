Punta Mita Debuts Luxury Vacation Rental Properties, Surf Club

Punta Mita, 1,500-acre resort and residential community located in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, has announced the addition of Punta Mita Rentals to the destination’s list of accommodations and services. The 40 new luxury residences range in size from two- to three-bedroom flats to spacious five- to eight-bedroom villas with private beach access.

Renters can choose from a range of properties suiting different tastes and needs, from traditional Mexican-style villas to modern condos with urban contemporary Mexican décor. All residences are equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, high-end finishes, state-of-the-art electronics and high-speed internet.

In addition to the at-home amenities, Punta Mita Rentals guests have the opportunity to retreat to the destination’s shared community facilities, which include four Residents’ Beach Clubs with spa services and casual dining; a tennis center with 10 courts; two Jack Nicklaus Signature Championship Golf Courses—Pacifico, featuring the world’s only natural island hole, and Mita Bahia, an 18-hole championship course—and access to Four Seasons' and The St. Regis Punta Mita’s food and beverage venues.

On the heels of the beaches opening, El Surf Club has become Punta Mita’s newest seaside retreat. Punta Mita club members, resort guests and villa renters can enjoy surf rentals and instruction, drinks from mixologists, a barefoot-chic vibe (fueled by in-house DJs), and chef Pato Persico’s Mexican coastal cuisine, which highlights fresh, locally caught seafood, gourmet tacos and burgers. Punta Mita taps their very own Sergio Gonzales, a local surfer and team member of Punta Mita Ocean Sports to lead surf instruction and the surf program at El Surf Club. Sergio is a local from Sayulita and a certified SUP and surf instructor.

Steps from the surf club will be two al fresco beachfront private spaces with complete food and beverage services.

For reservations and more information about Punta Mita Rentals, please visit www.puntamita.com.

