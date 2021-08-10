The Riviera Nayarit is Rebounding and Then Some

Hotels on the Riviera Nayarit are in rebound mode, poised for even stronger days ahead. As of June, the Pacific coastal destination saw a 20 percent uptick in visitors compared to the same month in 2019. Tourism officials credit the success to a judicious reopening that was slow enough to ensure that the region wouldn’t have to take any steps backward.

“As we look forward to the second semester of this year and beyond, we are excited about the many developments underway that will continue luring curious travelers from around the world to this very unique treasure on Mexico’s Pacific coast,” said Marc Murphy, managing director for the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

The celebrity and golf haven of Punta de Mita, the surf mecca of Sayulita and the fishing village of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle are a few of those “unique treasures.” In total, 23 beach towns line the nearly 200-mile stretch of the Riviera Nayarit north of Puerto Vallarta.

CVB spokesperson Richard Zarkin explained to Travel Agent that the state is currently only allowing 70 percent occupancy at hotels. “This summer, we are completely full at that reduced capacity. And the surprising thing is that rates are high for this time of year. Usually, our festive season is February, March and April. August is traditionally low season. But rates are $1,500 per night in some properties right now,” said Zarkin.

He added, “This has been an odd summer in that you generally see more Mexicans traveling. But hotels have more Americans at the moment. We saw a lot of traditionally winter flights from the U.S. begin to come here in May. We had direct flights from places such as Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Chicago. JetBlue and American will both be adding new service next year."

Hotel Developments

Conrad Punta de Mita

The pandemic may have pushed back opening dates by several months, but the hotel scene in the Riviera Nayarit is currently on a roll. Two headline properties made their debut in the fall of 2020. Namely, the 324-suite Conrad Punta de Mita and the One&Only Mandarina with 104 villas and 54 private homes. The Mandarina Polo and Equestrian Club is slated to open by 2022.

“Both of those properties are doing very well, less than one year after opening. The Conrad is in Litibu, which is a Fonatur development. We will have an Iberostar Grand there by the end of the year next door to Iberostar Playa Mita,” said Zarkin.

In other hotel news, the 363-room Dreams Bahia Mita Resort & Spa and 278-room Secrets Bahia Mita Resort & Spa have soft launched. “They are in Punta Burros, one of the surf breaks in Punta de Mita. The hotels were designed by the famous hotel architect, Sordo Madaleno. One selling point for agents is that they are offering surfing as part of their all-inclusiveness,” said Zarkin.

Secrets Bahia Mita Resort & Spa

Set to open in Q1 of 2022 is the Auberge Resorts Collection 59-suite Susurros del Corazon in Punta de Mita. While the master planned community of Costa Canuva will see a new Fairmont and Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ fourth property in Mexico, the 130-room Rosewood Mandarina is on track for a 2023 debut. Also set to open in 2023 is the first all-inclusive Delta Hotels by Marriott resort in the world. The current 117-room Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa resort in in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle will transform, expand to 300 rooms and rebrand as the new all-inclusive concept. It will be located on the Marriott-developed NIA complex. Additional plans announced for 2023 and beyond at NIA include a 400-room Westin resort, a 240-room Ritz-Carlton resort, an Autograph Collection hotel with 300 rooms and a 500-room Marriott Hotel.

All should be welcomed news for advisors.

“We have 1,300 more hotel rooms this year than we had last year. Even with our hotels only at 70 percent, we are doing better than before the pandemic,” said Zarkin.

