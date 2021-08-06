Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta Being Upgraded

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa is getting a refresh. Set on the shores of Banderas Bay and surrounded by the Sierra Madre Mountains, the resort is transforming its guestrooms and upgrading the dining venues.

All of the resort’s 291 guestrooms and suites are undergoing a complete transformation. Each accommodation will offer a private balcony with a view and have contemporary furniture and authentic Mexican handcrafted touches. Once complete, the Presidential Suite will be the top accommodation option with an expansive outdoor terrace with a breakfast nook, outdoor Jacuzzi and sun loungers.

Among the dining venues, Asian restaurant Tiantang is expanding its dining experiences and will offer a sushi bar and teppanyaki tables with lively shows, while the brand-new L’lsola steakhouse will add a fine-dining option with an upscale surf and turf style menu. The resort’s other dining choices include Rosato for Italian food; Chulavista, a casual buffet; El Mexicano, serving local cuisine; and La Cevichería, for seafood.

Cool touch: While children can entertain themselves at the Fiesta Kids Club and the Teens Club, adults can spend some at the adults-only rooftop pool, SONNE, which has an infinity pool with a 180-degree view of Banderas Bay. It is located on the rooftop of the beachfront restaurant, Chulavista. Besides the view, the SONNE Beach Club also has two Jacuzzis, nine cabanas, a lounge area with Bali beds and a grill stacked with cocktails and snacks.

In addition, new features are being added for gusts to reduce contact at the resort. The Fiesta Rewards mobile app allows contactless pre-check-ins; it also permits room selection prior to arrival and accelerates the check-in process. Other perks available through the app are requests for housekeeping, in-room dining or restaurant reservations, and amenities.

Located just 10 minutes from the international airport, the resort is situated in the heart of the destination, near the downtown area including the famous oceanfront promenade of Malecon, artesian market shops, nightlife and more.

Now Puerto Vallarta is even easier to get to with multiple flights from main U.S. gateways to Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport via airlines such as Frontier, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

