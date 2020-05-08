In Memoriam: Eugene Block, Former Rosenbluth International Exec

by
Matt Turner
(Rosenbluth Vacations)

Eugene Block, a former executive at of Rosenbluth International, passed away on Monday, May 4, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease at his home, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He was 90 years old.

Block joined the Rosenbluth family’s travel business, then called Rosenbluth Bros. Travel Agency, in Philadelphia in 1959. In 1967, Rosenbluth Travel Inc. was created as a successor to Rosenbluth Bros. At that time, Block was a partner along with Joseph W. Rosenbluth and Harold Rosenbluth. Joseph was the brother of Block’s wife, Cecilie Rosenbluth Block, and Harold was her cousin. Following Joseph Rosenbluth’s death in 1968. Block and Harold then served as co-chairmen until 2003, when Rosenbluth International Inc. — by that time the company name — was sold to American Express. Harold Rosenbluth died in 2016.

