ProColombia Unveils Nature Guide to Inspire Eco-Conscious Travelers

ProColombia, the government entity in charge of promoting international tourism, foreign direct investment, non-mining energy exports and the country brand, is encouraging eco-conscious travelers to consider Colombia as their next international destination of choice. To inspire travelers and educate them on the country’s efforts, ProColombia has released a new illustrative nature guide with easy-to-understand information of the country’s responsible and sustainable practices.

The tourism guide includes information about the rich biodiversity and nature offerings a traveler can experience. The manual is free of charge and available in a digital version. The project also includes 50 podcasts and factsheets available in Spanish and English.

Under the motto of “COntemplation, COnprehension and COnservation,” the 306-page guide has five chapters: The Nature Guide; Key Concepts; Megadiverse Country, Diverse Landscapes; and Biological Heritage. The project is supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the “Riqueza Natural” Program, the Humboldt Institute, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Punto Aparte Editors.

ProColombia also noted that tourism is rapidly rebounding. Following the reopening of international air connectivity in September, 533 international weekly air frequencies, for a total of 20 countries, have already been reactivated.

As future travelers continue to seek socially distanced nature and outdoor experiences, Colombia provides a plethora of natural offerings for eco-conscious travelers to enjoy. With 10 percent of the Earth’s flora and fauna, Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world, as well as No. 1 in bird species, with more than 1,900 species observed. Colombia currently has 27 sustainable tourist destinations certified by the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, such as La Macarena (Meta), Salento (Quindío), Santa Rosa de Cabal (Risaralda), Mompox (Bolívar) and Ciénaga, (Magdalena). Colombia also recently became a founding member of The Future of Tourism Coalition, with international organizations, such as Green Destinations, Tourism Cares and The Travel Foundation.

For more information, visit guianaturaleza.colombia.

