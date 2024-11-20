ArcheoRunning Launches New “Emily in Paris” Roman Tour

As the Netflix show “Emily in Paris” shifted its focus to Italy in the latest season, Rome-based running and walking tour company ArcheoRunning has introduced an “Emily in Paris: Rome Filming Locations” tour for fans of the show.

This running or power-walking tour kicks off in the early morning, letting travelers experience the city like a true local—before the crowds. Guests will discover some of the show’s spots visited by Emily, including the Jewish Ghetto where she was spotted walking down the narrow alleys, the Arch of Constantine, showcased throughout the season, the Marcellus Theatre where Emily and her new beau end a Roman sightseeing day, and more.

While following the footsteps of Emily, guides will share historical insights, dispel clichés and reveal Rome’s best-kept secrets. Known for blending culture and fitness for all levels in their guided walking and running tours, ArcheoRunning was founded by art historian and certified running coach Isabella Calidonna.

The running tour starts at €110 (approximately $115.72) for one person (one hour 15 minutes) with rates of €80 (approximately $84.16) per person for two people, €70 (approximately $73.64) per person for three people and €50 (approximately $52.60) per person for groups of four or more, while the power walking tour (two hours) start at €140 (approximately $147.28) for one person, with rates of €80 per person for two people, €70 per person for three people, and €50 per person for groups of four or more.

For more information, visit www.archeorunning.com.

Related Stories

ArcheoRunning Launches New Christmas Lights Walking Tour in Rome

Contiki Heads to Borneo, Along With Three Other Asian Countries

Brendan Vacations Debuts New Itineraries for 2025 Celtic Travel

Avanti Launches Phase II of Go365 Campaign for 2024-25