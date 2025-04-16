Avanti Launches Regional Microsite for North Africa, Middle East

Avanti Destinations has launched a microsite for FIT travel to North Africa and the Middle East, accessible to travel advisors who have not previously registered with Avanti and their clients.

The new microsite highlights 12 new fixed-price, non-customizable FIT vacation land packages in Morocco, Egypt and Jordan, as well as customizable vacations in the United Arab Emirates. Advisors are able to share packages listed on these microsites with their clients, including prices for different rate seasons. Complete day-by-day itineraries for the vacation packages on the microsite include descriptions of what clients will do and see in each location.

In Morocco, there are essentially two different fixed-price, non-customizable itineraries, available at either four- or five-star hotels, both with the same inclusions. The “Morocco Escape” package focuses on the southern part of the country: Marrakesh, the Atlas Mountains, Agafay Desert and Essaouira. “Ultimate Morocco” takes clients to Casablanca plus three of the four historical capital cities: Rabat, Fez and Marrakesh.

The eight-day “Morocco Escape” land package includes two private tours of Marrakesh, one dedicated to the markets/souks; visit to Yves Saint Laurent’s Majorelle Gardens and the YSL Museum; private walking tour of Essaouira; visit to Agafay Desert outside Marrakesh and overnight in a luxury desert camp; scenic hike through the Asni Valley of the Atlas Mountains and stop for traditional mint tea with a local indigenous Amazigh family; private arrival and departure transfers throughout; daily breakfast; and accommodations.

The 12-day “Ultimate Morocco” land package includes private tours of Casablanca, Rabat, Fez, Marrakesh and Essaouira; private tours of Meknes and Volubilis; visit Middle Atlas Mountains and Sahara Desert, including a historic caravan town, a camel ride at sunset, dinner and overnight in a luxury desert camp; visit to Todgha Gorge; visit to UNESCO-listed Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou; private arrival and departure transfers; daily breakfast; and accommodations.

In Egypt, there are two different fixed-price, set itineraries. “Essential Egypt” includes a stay in Cairo and a Nile cruise to Aswan and Luxor aboard the client’s choice of two different vessels. “Egypt Explorer” and “Ultimate Egypt” are similar land-based packages, both visiting Cairo, Luxor and Aswan, but the “Ultimate” package also includes a three-night stay in Siwa (private tours included).

The eight-day “Egypt Escape” package includes two different private tours of the Grand Egyptian Museum; private tour of the Hanging Church, UNESCO-listed Citadel of Salah El Din and the National Museum; private VIP access to the National Museum’s restoration lab; four-night cruise and all meals on M/S Hamees or M/S Sunray; tours offered on the cruise; flight from Cairo to Luxor; private arrival and departure transfers; daily breakfast; and accommodations.

The 10-night “Egypt Explorer” package includes two different private tours of the Grand Egyptian Museum; private tour of the Hanging Church, UNESCO-listed Citadel of Salah El Din and the National Museum; private VIP access to the National Museum’s restoration lab; private Philae Temp, High Dam and Obelisk tour (Aswan); private Abu Simbel tour from Aswan; private Kom Ombo and Edfu tour; private East Bank of Nile tour of Karnak and Luxor temples; private West Bank of Nile tour of Valley of the Kings, Hatshepsut’s temple and the Colossi of Memnon; flight to Aswan; private arrival and departure transfers; daily breakfast; and accommodations.

In Jordan, there are two different fixed-price set itineraries, available at either four- or five-star hotels. Both set itineraries (the six-day “Essential Jordan” and the eight-day “Ultimate Jordan”) visit the capital Amman, the ancient archeological site of Petra and the Dead Sea. The eight-day “Ultimate Jordan” package includes private tours of Jerash and Amman; private Bedouin jeep desert tour in Wadi Rum; private Petra tour with two-day entrance; private tour of Madaba and the biblical Mt. Nebo, overlooking the Jordan Valley; free day at Dead Sea; private arrival and departure transfers; daily breakfast; and accommodations.

In the U.A.E., there are six customizable itineraries on the new microsite, some focusing on Abu Dhabi, some on Dubai and most on a combination. One highlight includes the six-day “Dubai Desert Escape” vacation with three nights in Dubai, and two in a desert resort. The itinerary includes a private Dubai City Tour; ticket to the observation deck level 148 (non-prime hours) of Burj Khalifa; private transfers throughout; one or more excursions at the selected desert resort; daily breakfast; and accommodations. This itinerary can be customized with the addition of other destinations, tours and experiences.

For more information, visit middleeast.avantidestinations.com.

Related Stories

Central Holidays Guarantees Weekly Departures to Egypt

ETS Tours Announces Full Return of Holy Land Travel in 2025

InsideJapan Names Five Under-the-Radar Destinations to Visit

Off the Map Travel Adds New Self-Drive Tour of Lofoten Islands