Contiki to Be 100 Percent Carbon Neutral by 2022

Taking a major step toward a sustainable future, Contiki has announced new initiatives in a bid to achieve 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2022. The brand has appointed Tasha Hayes as its first-ever chief sustainability officer to lead the efforts in working toward accelerating the United Nations’ sustainability goals to combat climate change at scale. Starting next year, the brand plans to operate its 350-plus trips completely carbon neutral, through three offset projects: Forest conservation in Australia, renewable energy in the United States and biogas energy in Thailand.

“Living sustainably is non-negotiable at this stage in the game. Our world is at stake and it’s imperative that as a global travel brand that we are taking responsibility to ensure our trips operate as sustainably as possible,” said Hayes in a press release. “Our goal is to leave only a positive economic impact on the beautiful places we visit, and a minimal carbon impact behind. As a market leader for 18- to 35-year-olds—a generation of activists—it’s our responsibility to do everything in our power to reduce travel’s carbon footprint, mitigate climate change and give back to the environment, people and places we visit.”

Hayes is working in collaboration with Contiki’s philanthropic arm, TreadRight, on moving to 100 percent carbon neutrality by next year. Hayes is also actioning new initiatives to support mitigating food insecurity in partnership with Flourish Forever and GreenBronx Machine, ensuring animal welfare in partnership with World Animal Protection, moving toward renewable energy at Contiki-owned stays and on coaches, and supporting regenerative farming in partnership with GreenWave, in addition to implementing composting at all Contiki-owned properties.

Good to know: Contiki has also introduced 70 new trips that will explore lesser-known destinations—from the Baltic countries of Eastern Europe to the historical islands of Croatia, and more than one-third of new trips venture into smaller communities and developing regions.

