Exodus Travels Launches New Adventurer-Led Expeditions for 2022

Adventure tour company Exodus Travels has announced a new lineup of itineraries in partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), "Exodus RCGS Quests."

This series, aimed at curious and intrepid travelers offer a range of diverse experiences from the mysterious Valley of the Kings and spice-scented lanes of Marrakesh, to the hot springs and mud baths of Rincón de la Vieja to ancient cities of the Kathmandu Valley and annual migration of wildebeest and zebras in Kenya. Some of the highlights include:

"Southern Africa Cape Town to Vic Falls with Mario Rigby"

This African journey from Cape Town to Victoria Falls will take travelers through South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. The tour will be led by Mario Rigby, known for his solo two-year, 7,500-mile voyage from Cape Town to Cairo, entirely by foot and kayak.

On the way, the travelers can explore the high red dunes of Sossusvlei, the elephant-filled Chobe National Park, colossal sand dunes and haunting lunar landscapes in Deadvlei; and drive through Etosha National Park in search of zebras, cheetahs, lions and giraffes. The 20-day tour departs February 20, 2022 and prices start from $5,899..

"Egypt – Alexandria to Aswan with George Kourounis"

With temples and tombs around every corner, ancient history awaits travelers on this 13-day tour led by renowned filmmaker, photographer, and RCGS explorer-in-residence, George Kourounis. Swap travel and expedition stories, learn about Kourounis’ work with National Geographic, and pick up new photography techniques and skills as you explore the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx and enjoy the fresh seafood of Alexandria. The tour includes a three-night river cruise down the Nile. The 13-day tour departs March 25, 2022 and prices start from $3,349.

"Kenya Photography Safari with Scott Forsyth"

Travelers can experience African safari in Kenya in the company of celebrated RCGS photographer-in-residence Scott Forsyth. He would be available to help guests capture and commemorate the stunning landscapes and iconic wildlife of Kenya.

In addition to the white rhinos and elusive leopards of Lake Nakuru National Park, and the hippos and bright flamingos along Lake Naivasha, travelers will observe one of nature's most breathtaking displays: The Masai Mara’s Great Migration. Watch thousands of wildebeest and zebras crossing a river overrun with crocodiles on their annual journey through the savannah on this seven-day trip that departs September 11, 2022. Prices start $4,579.

"Highlights of Morocco with Aliya Jasmine Sovani"

This 15-day tour explores Morocco’s cities and beyond to the sand dunes and kasbahs of the southern mountain ranges, striking villages in the High Atlas Mountains; desert oases and palm groves; and stroll through artisans workshops alongside stunning beaches and perfect surf in the fishing port of Essaouira. On offer will be camel ride in the Sahara and night stay in a bedouin camp.

The tour will be led by the award-winning reporter and television producer, Aliya Jasmine Sovani, who has reported on post-civil war Sudan; the potential impacts of a proposed pipeline in Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest; and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti for Discovery Channel. Tour departs September 18, 2022 and prices start $2,399.

"Highlights of Albania with John Geiger"

Snow-capped mountains, beaches and pastoral rural villages feature in this 10-day tour led by international bestselling author, dynamic lecturer, and CEO of the RCGS, John Geiger.

Itinerary includes the artist havens in Voskopoje, sweeping panoramic views of the Gramos Mountains, ancient Greek sites in Llogara National Park, and the narrow-cobbled streets of UNESCO-listed Berat. Travelers will also follow in the footsteps of Julius Caesar at the site where his battles against Pompeii were won. The tour departs July 5, 2022 and is priced starting $1,949.

"Costa Rica Volcanos and Beaches with Andrew Lovesey"

Andrew Lovesey, adventure influencer and director at Canadian Geographic and the RCGS, will lead the tour that offers drifting along the aquamarine waters of the Rio Celeste on a river tube, surf at the famous white sand Tamarindo Beach, seeing the jungle from a new perspective as you fly through the rainforest on a zip-line and finally some relaxation with mineral-rich hot springs and mud baths. The eight-day tour starts from $2,634 and departs January 22, 2022.

"Highlights of Nepal with Photographer Javier Frutos"

This photographic expedition to Nepal will be led by RCGS photographer and Canadian Geographic Creative Director Javier Frutos. The tour will explore the cultural meccas of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu and the tell-tale colorful boats of Pokhara; the charming villages in the Annapurna foothills; and the incredible wildlife of Chitwan. Also on offer will be a safari by jeep, foot and dugout canoe, as travelers attempt to spot tigers, rhinos, crocodiles, and sloth bears. The 12-day tour priced from $3,279 departs April 04, 2022.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s New Travel Series Highlights Secluded Locations

Creative Exploring in Europe: Ways to Transform the Experience

The Bike Tourism Boom: Top Cycling Routes in Europe

Mantis Opens Mobile Camp in Tanzania’s Serengeti