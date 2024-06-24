Jacada Travel Launches Bespoke Trips to Romania

Jacada Travel has added Romania as its newest destination for private travel in Europe. Home to castles, forests, mountains and multiculturalism, Romania has all the elements for a range of adventures and cultural experiences.

Romania is Jacada’s fourth new destination this year, following Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in April.

One of the largest countries in Eastern Europe, Romania is known for its folklore and ancient traditions, as well as natural wonders, including the wildlife-rich Danube Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve.

As on every trip designed by Jacada, Romania-bound clients can expect boutique accommodations and local guides. Here are a few highlights of Jacada Travel’s new experiences in Romania:

In the region of Transylvania , known for its connection to the mythological Dracula , unveil the secrets of medieval castles and Saxon villages with expert guides

, known for its connection to the mythological , unveil the secrets of medieval castles and Saxon villages with expert guides Marvel at Belle Époque buildings and embrace the slow food movement on a private tour in Bucharest

buildings and embrace the slow food movement on a private tour in Explore Bukovina ’s cultural landscape, which is marked by traditional crafts and folklore, and admire the painted monasteries

’s cultural landscape, which is marked by traditional crafts and folklore, and admire the painted monasteries Pay a visit to the royal beekeeper in Transylvania to sample different types of honey and learn about the art of beekeeping.

The best time to visit Romania is from May to September, with the shoulder months of May, June and September being the most comfortable temperature-wise. September is often considered one of the best months to visit, with mild weather and the summer crowds starting to disperse.

For more information, call 1-646-895-8368 or visit www.jacadatravel.com.

