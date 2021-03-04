Journese Unveils 2021-22 Digital Brochures for Hawaii, U.S., Canada and Caribbean

Journese has unveiled its new 2021-2022 digital brochures for Hawaii, Continental United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

The brochures offering a range of accommodations, including premier resorts, Private Retreats, private resort residences and luxury vacation rentals, as well as sample day-by-day itineraries, excursions, including private options, small-ship cruises and insider tips from the Journese’ team.

The Journese Hawaii, United States and Canada brochure comprises more than 580 accommodation options, including condominiums. Journese recently expanded its United States portfolio, adding over 200 hotels across more than 75 cities and more than 20 states. Travelers can now enjoy curated getaways to Key West, Las Vegas, New York City, Orlando San Diego and other highly sought-after cities, plus less densely populated destinations such as Hilton Head, South Carolina; Napa and Sonoma, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Savannah, Georgia.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

In addition, Journese offers close-to-home cruising in the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii, the Great Lakes and iconic rivers. Travelers can delight in voyages with spacious staterooms aboard American Cruise Lines, genuine steamboat cruising with American Queen Steamboat Company, exploration of America’s natural wonders aboard Victory Cruise Lines and discovery of sites not accessible to larger ships with UnCruise Adventures.

Journese’ Caribbean brochure covers 22 islands, including the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Journese recently expanded its resort portfolio to include AMResorts, Couples Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts and more in Jamaica. Vacations highlighted in the brochure include adults-only and all-inclusive resorts, plus premier resorts in the United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. With more than 185 resorts and luxury vacation options, plus expedited customs and immigration service and a VIP lounge in Jamaica, the Caribbean offers a close beach escape for those seeking a customized vacation. Many resort partners in the Caribbean offer complimentary onsite COVID-19 testing for guests, making it easy and convenient to comply with the new CDC Order for international travelers.

Tip: Travel advisors can add Journese’ “Cancel-For-Any-Reason” travel protection plan, which begins at $99 per person for land bookings and includes 100 percent commission protection. Journese currently offers “Zero Brand Change Fees” on new land vacations booked by March 31, 2021.

The brochures are available in both a magazine-style format and a downloadable PDF at www.journese.com/brochures.

Related Stories

Expedia Sells Classic Vacations; David Hu Remains President

WorldTowning Resumes Immersive Group Tours in Late 2021

Avanti Launches FIT and Group Travel to Egypt

The Spain Collection and Casablanca Tours Join Lush Experiences