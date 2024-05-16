Pleasant Holidays Offers Free Nights in Hawaii

Pleasant Holidays has launched its “Free Nights in Hawaii Vacation Sale,” offering a fourth, fifth and even sixth night free for travel at 21 hotels and resorts on four islands in Hawaii. These include Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui; Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; and Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

The “Free Nights in Hawaii Vacation Sale” is valid on new bookings, and booking and travel dates vary by hotel. Certain restrictions and blackout dates may apply. The offer is based on availability and may be modified or closed out at any time.

Pleasant Holidays offers more than 170 hotels and resorts in Hawaii on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, the island of Hawaii, Molokai and Lanai. Travelers can sail on a seven-night cruise of the Hawaiian Islands year-round on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America with pre- and post-cruise vacation extensions to maximize their travel experience. Flights to Hawaii are available on all major airlines in all classes of service, including business class and first class. The tour operator recommends travel protection coverage with up to 100 percent commission protection and "Cancel-For-Any-Reason" options to protect travelers’ vacation investment.

Travelers can enjoy such activities as helicopter rides, zip-lining and dolphin experiences, plus sightseeing tours featuring Hawaii’s popular attractions including Pearl Harbor, Polynesian Cultural Center, Hawaiian luaus and more. Travel Advisors can also bookHertz Car Rentals, lei greetings and private or shared airport transfers through the tour operator.

Good to know: Pleasant Holidays is a member of Tourism Cares, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), participating in its $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

For more information, visit www.pleasantagent.com.

Related Stories

Pleasant Holidays, Journese Add Guatemala Vacation Packages

Oahu’s First Adults-Only Hotel Set to Open June 1

Pleasant Activities Launches New Advisor-Focused Website

Hawaii Set to Ban Airbnbs, Other Short-Term Rentals