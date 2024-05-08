Railbookers, La Dolce Vita Orient Express Partner for New Itineraries

Railbookers has unveiled a selection of Italian itineraries that include the new La Dolce Vita Orient Express train, launching in 2025. Railbookers travelers have the opportunity to enjoy everything the new train has to offer, combined with curated hotel accommodations and sightseeing activities for the complete Italian luxury vacation.

Each itinerary with the La Dolce Vita Orient Express train includes one or two nights onboard in luxury accommodations along with food, beverage and off-board experiences throughout Italy. In addition, Railbookers includes all transfers from airport, hotel and train stations, along with sightseeing and tours in key destinations for a complete, one-call solution.

Departures for the La Dolce Vita Orient Express begin April 4, 2025.

Booking with Railbookers offers travelers a host of advantages, including:

Knowledge from rail experts who know the best routes and connections, including luxury, scenic and overnight rail

Instant quotes for trains, hotels, sightseeing, transfers and more in one call

Flexible booking window from today to two years out across entire product selection

Extensive product collection of customizable independent itineraries, including multi-country, multi-city, pre- and post-cruise, rail and sail, luxury, and more

Hundreds of cruise extension trips that can be added to an existing sailing

24/7 emergency line support from global staff to handle unplanned disruptions or issues that arise during a trip

For more information, visit www.railbookers.com.

