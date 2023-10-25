TTC Tour Brands Announces New Trafalgar FAM Trip for BIPOC Trave Advisors

TTC Tour Brands has announced a new familiarization trip created for the BIPOC travel advisor community with guided vacation company, Trafalgar. "Sense of Europe Familiarization Trip," a seven-day itinerary taking place March 11-17, 2024, will travel from Prague to Vienna and Budapest. The Eastern European travel experience gives advisors the opportunity to engage and network with peers within the BIPOC community and discover the history, architecture, culture and cuisine of the region with Trafalgar.

According to Melissa DaSilva, president of TTC Tour Brands North America, the new fam trip was designed in alignment with the organization’s sustainability strategy, specifically the brands’ DEI goals which are in part, to bridge the gap between TTC and underrepresented communities in the travel industry. “Studies have shown that black travelers are more likely to visit a destination if they see themselves represented and if they feel secure,” said DaSilva.

“Diversity is the foundation of meaningful travel,” said TTC Tour Brands Senior National Account Manager Tonya Leigh, who spearheaded the 'Sense of Europe' experience for the BIPOC travel advisor community and will be escorting the trip this March. “Eastern Europe is an emerging destination for North American travelers of color and [it was] selected with intention. Rich in history, and with incredible architecture, food, music and art, this is a place for all travelers to discover. By sharing this incredible experience with our partners in the BIPOC community, we are helping them to bring this experience confidently to their customers while expanding and strengthening their professional network.”

Advisors on this FAM will begin their trip in Prague where they will explore sites including St. Vitus Cathedral, the Astronomical Clock in the Old Town Square, Prague Castle and more with a Local Specialist. Advisors will then pass through Bratislava on their way to Vienna for a special, before-hours guided visit to the Kunstkammer. Then a Local Specialist will join the group for a tour of Hofburg Palace, the Opera House and St. Stephen’s Cathedral. In Budapest, they will savor traditional dishes szegedin goulash (goulash stew), töltött káposzta (stuffed cabbage), chicken paprikash, dobos-torta and much more, followed by a walking tour of the city. They will spend the final day exploring the medieval town of Szentendre with a goulash cooking demonstration. Advisors will spend their last night together with dinner alongside a local Schieszel family.

Advisors interested in applying for this FAM opportunity and learning more about the itinerary can visit www.trafalgar.com.

