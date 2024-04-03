Venture Ashore Introduces 200 New Tours for 2024

Venture Ashore has unveiled 200 new tours for 2024. Destinations include Italy, France, the Caribbean, Thailand, Greece, the Mexican Riviera, South America, Alaska and Vietnam. Travelers can enjoy a range of tours including water sports, history, culture and more. The introduction of these new tours follows a successful year in 2023, which saw a 63 percent increase in demand.

Here are a few highlights of the new cruise excursions for 2024:

Cinque Terre by Train from La Spezia – The best way to explore and see everything that Italy’s Cinque Terre has to offer in a day is by train. The first stop is Manarola , a villa with its brightly colored tower, houses and steep narrow alleyways leading to the seafront. Other villages on the tour include Riomaggiore , Vernazza , Corniglia and Monterosso . The tour lasts around seven hours.

– The best way to explore and see everything that Italy’s Cinque Terre has to offer in a day is by train. The first stop is , a villa with its brightly colored tower, houses and steep narrow alleyways leading to the seafront. Other villages on the tour include , , and . The tour lasts around seven hours. Normandy D-Day Beaches Shore Excursion – Travelers will depart from France ’s Le Havre by private transfer to the D-Day Landing Beaches sites, where the most pivotal battle on the Western Front took place. Other locations visited include Pointe du Hoc , Omaha Beach , Coleville-sur-Mer and Arromanches Port . The 11-hour guided tour includes packed lunch from a local caterer.

– Travelers will depart from ’s by private transfer to the sites, where the most pivotal battle on the took place. Other locations visited include , , and . The 11-hour guided tour includes packed lunch from a local caterer. West Bay Beach Day of Fun and Sun for Cruise Guests – Travelers can enjoy a scenic drive to the West Bay Beach area of Roatan . They will have access to facilities at the Bananarama Resort or Foster Resort , both of which have been used for international filming. Guests can choose how to spend their day at the beach, from relaxing to swimming in the crystal blue sea. This tour lasts four and a half hours.

– Travelers can enjoy a scenic drive to the West Bay Beach area of . They will have access to facilities at the or , both of which have been used for international filming. Guests can choose how to spend their day at the beach, from relaxing to swimming in the crystal blue sea. This tour lasts four and a half hours. Starfish Point and Bioluminescent Bay Tour – The tour starts with a drive through different eastern districts of Grand Cayman , before arriving at the first destination of Starfish Point Beach. The beach is known for starfish that congregate there every day. The next destination is Kaibo Beach , where guests can relax on the beach and have dinner or enjoy the Cayman mudslide cocktail. Next is a boat tour, which makes three stops, where travelers can discover two types of bioluminescent creatures. There is also time for swimming or snorkeling at the beach. This tour lasts around six and a half hours.

– The tour starts with a drive through different eastern districts of , before arriving at the first destination of Starfish Point Beach. The beach is known for starfish that congregate there every day. The next destination is , where guests can relax on the beach and have dinner or enjoy the Cayman mudslide cocktail. Next is a boat tour, which makes three stops, where travelers can discover two types of bioluminescent creatures. There is also time for swimming or snorkeling at the beach. This tour lasts around six and a half hours. James Bond Island with Sea Canoe Tour – Guests will begin the tour by speed boat and arrive at Thailand’s Hong and Panak Islands before exploring Phang-Nga Bay by canoe. Lunch is provided on the tour, served on another island at Panyee Floating Village. After lunch, the guide tours the local village for the chance to observe the locals living on an island in the middle of the sea. Next up is a trip to James Bond Island, known for the filming of “The Man With the Golden Gun.” It’s the perfect opportunity to re-enact 007 scenes for photos, relax or swim in the waters. This tour lasts nine hours.

Customers can book experiences that are up to 40 percent lower than cruise line prices through the Essential Collection tours. There is also a back-to-ship guarantee, don’t port – don’t pay security, flexible seven-day cancelation policy, and more.

For more information, visit www.ventureashore.com.

