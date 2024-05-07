Avianca Renews Business Class Experience in Europe and Americas

Avianca has added new amenities to its Business Class product, both in twin-aisle aircraft (Boeing 787) and single-aisle aircraft (A320 family).

Moving forward, the Executive Cabin of the double-seat aircraft will be known as Avianca Insignia, which operates routes to and from Europe. Those traveling in this cabin can enjoy flatbed chairs, a welcome drink, a menu with a starter, breakfast, lunch or dinner options with dessert, unlimited snacks, and a selection of spirits and hot and cold drinks.

In addition, passengers have comfort elements at their disposal such as a blanket, mattress pad and an amenity kit with collectible cases designed by Mola Sasa in collaboration with the Gunadule indigenous community. These kits are made from recycled PET bottle fabric, which promotes sustainability and inclusion, and includes the formulations of Loto del Sur, a beauty brand that celebrates and captures the richness of Colombian culture, elevating the onboard experience..

Additionally, starting July 1, a new version of the Business Class experience will be available in the first three rows of single-aisle airplanes on flights from Bogotá to Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Washington, New York, Boston, Toronto and Mexico City. This offering includes a main meal (breakfast, lunch or dinner), drinks, a snack service and comfort elements (blanket, pillow and amenity kit).

