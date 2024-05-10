Bonaire, JetBlue Announce Year-Round Flight From JFK This Winter

Bonaire’s tourism sector is expected receive a boost following JetBlue’s new service from New York (JFK) to Bonaire International Airport (BON). Tickets go on sale later this month on the airline’s website.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire, the Public Entity of Bonaire, Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) and BON, in collaboration with JetBlue, have announced its first year-round non-stop service from JFK to BON. The new flight joins the diverse portfolio of U.S. airlines offering lift to the island to meet the continued demand of travelers seeking to visit the Caribbean destination known for its scuba diving and snorkeling opportunities, growing culinary scene and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

“Connecting New York with the island was a pivotal next step in the curated growth and awareness of the destination and all it has to offer,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO at Bonaire International Airport. “Not only is this the airline’s first flight to Bonaire, but this new service will also add an additional day of the week for U.S. visitors to travel to and from the island.”

Looking forward to welcoming JetBlue to the island, Clark Abraham, commissioner of economy and tourism, said, “We’ve had many exciting developments on the island this year, ranging from new restaurant openings and renovated hotel and resort product to nature-inspired activities and adventure tours; all of which we are excited to showcase alongside our longtime commitment to sustainability, our local culture and untouched nature.”

For more information, visit www.bonaireisland.com and www.jetblue.com.

