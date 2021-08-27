Brussels Airlines Adds New Destinations for Winter

Brussels Airlines is adding flights to winter-sun destinations starting September 30 with Moroccan capital Marrakech being the first. The airline will fly twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Hurghada, too, will be part of the Brussels Airlines network. Beginning October 31, the Red Sea resort town will be served three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Hurghada is a beach resort town stretching 25 miles along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. It’s renowned for scuba diving, and has numerous dive shops and schools in its modern Sekalla district. This will be the first time since March 2020 that the airline will be flying to Hurghada.

The airline will also start serving Lanzarote, the fourth largest of the Canary Islands, starting October 31. Famous for its volcano-clad landscapes and palm tree-fringed beaches, the island remains sunny most of the time. Brussels Airline will fly twice-a-week to Lanzarote on Thursdays and Saturdays. The airline will also fly to Tenerife that offers one of the best surfing spots in Europe, and Gran Canaria this winter—more flights will be available to these two destinations during the Belgian school holidays.

The expansions are a result of success with flights to vacation destinations in Southern Europe post the rainy season, which led Brussels Airlines to believe that the demand for travel to sunny spots will gather momentum.

Brussels Airlines is Belgium's national airline, connecting to more than 70 destinations, with 15 in Africa. Brussels Airlines offers 60 destinations in Europe, two in North America and Tel Aviv. The company operates 38 aircraft.

Visit www.brusselsairlines.com.

Related Stories

Brussels Airlines Resumes Service to New York and Washington

Iberia Integrates With ARC

Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches African Cruises

Stats: July 2021 Air Ticket Sales Up 947% Over July 2020