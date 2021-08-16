Iberia Integrates With ARC

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced the completion of Iberia’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with ARC’s Direct Connect Program, enabling Iberia to expand its direct distribution strategy to the U.S. With this integration, Iberia will benefit from flexible payment and business rule options while providing a consistent settlement experience for travel agencies.

“Iberia and ARC have worked closely together to enable NDC settlement in preparation for renewed and accelerated travel demand from the U.S., Puerto Rico and Spain,” said Celia Muñoz Espín, sales strategy and EME, USA and Asia sales director, in a press announcement. “It allows agents to remit in the method of their choosing, with all the benefits that Interactive Agent Reporting provides, and to retain all NDC efficiencies, fare guarantees, and no fare-related agency debit memos.”

ARC supports the full spectrum of airline distribution models in the travel agency channel. By implementing NDC with ARC, airlines have greater flexibility in managing partnerships with the travel agency community. NDC enables airlines to deliver more customized content and products to travel agencies and their customers, creating user experiences and generating offers that are more aligned with information on the airline’s website.

“ARC’s Direct Connect solution for NDC gives the travel agency community access to Iberia’s expanded offerings while providing flexible payments and business rules that uniquely fit Iberia,” said Shelly Younger, director of airline retailing strategy and head of NDC at ARC. “We appreciate Iberia’s partnership and their dedication to the project, especially during the challenging times the global travel industry has endured. We are excited to see the benefits this solution brings to Iberia, their stakeholders and their customers.”

