Brussels Airlines Resumes Service to New York and Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Brussels Airlines resumed its transatlantic service to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Brussels. Further, on Tuesday, June 15, the airline will restart its service to and from Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport, also traveling to Brussels. With this new development, and as numerous European countries are rescinding travel restrictions and bans, Belgium’s home carrier is meeting the rising demand of U.S. citizens desiring to travel abroad.

The resumed route to New York’s JFK Airport will operate on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, using an Airbus A330-300 with a three-class configuration offering Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes. Brussels Airlines flight SN502 will depart JFK at 6:35 p.m. and arrive in Brussels at 8:10 a.m. the following day. Starting in July and lasting throughout the remainder of the summer flight schedule, the route shifts to four weekly flights. The resumed route out of D.C.’s Dulles Airport will operate four times per week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The aircraft on this route is also an Airbus A330-300. Brussels Airlines will depart Dulles at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Brussels at 8:25 a.m. the following day. All times are local.

With the resumption of service, all Lufthansa Group passenger airlines (which also includes Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines) are now operating out of JFK once again.

Summer Season Travel to Africa

Via its hub in Brussels, the airline offers connections to 15 destinations in sub-Saharan Africa: Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Accra (Ghana), Banjul (Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal) are planned to be offered on a daily basis. In Central and East Africa, Douala and Yaounde (both in Cameroon), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Entebbe (Uganda) will also be served daily. Luanda (Angola), Cotonou (Benin), Bujumbura (Burundi), Monrovia (Liberia), Kigali (Rwanda), Freetown (Sierra Leone) and Lomé (Togo) will be connected multiple times a week. From June onwards, the airline will progressively reopen its European leisure network with over 50 destinations, including France, Portugal, Spain and Greece.

Visit www.brusselsairlines.com.

