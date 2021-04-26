Pegasus Airlines Becomes First in Turkey to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has signed an agreement for the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile application developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which allows guests to digitally store and manage their health-related certifications required for international travel, such as their COVID-19 test results.

By signing onto the trial, Pegasus Airlines becomes one of the first airlines in the world and the first carrier in Turkey to pilot the IATA Travel Pass. Pegasus says it aims to help guests to have a faster and secure travel experience in terms of the country entry requirements for international travel that have been frequently changing during the pandemic. Information on test centers, test results and flight information can be managed digitally through the app.

The IATA Travel pass combines the verification of health information in a single digital app, while allowing guests to securely and easily verify that they meet the COVID-19-related country entry requirements that have been changing throughout the pandemic. Within the scope of the application, that has been designed to protect the privacy of its users due to the sensitive nature of health-related data, the data is stored on the mobile phones of the guests instead of any central database. This gives users full control over the sharing of their personal information.

How it works: The IATA Travel Pass app enables guests to create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile phones and then enter their flight information to find the health requirements of the country they are traveling to. Guests who are required to take a test before they travel can access information on authorized test centers, and securely receive their results via the app. When guests upload their COVID-19 test results to the app and match this information with the digital passport they have created, the app verifies that the result meets the regulations of the destination country. If the necessary criteria are met, a digital verification certificate is sent to the guest’s phone. Users can then present this verification certificate at the airport or by sharing it with the airline digitally prior to traveling.

Pegasus has a growing network of 114 destinations, including 36 domestic destinations in Turkey and 78 international destinations in 44 countries across Europe, Russia and the Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

