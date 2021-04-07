Iberia to Debut IATA Travel Pass on Europe-Latin America Routes

Iberia is working with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on the development of the digital health passport known as the IATA Travel Pass, and it will be the first airline to launch it on Europe-Latin America routes, specifically in Uruguay, on its Madrid-Montevideo flights.

The IATA Travel Pass, Iberia says, provides a consistent, predictable and safe framework on a global basis with the dual aims of simplifying the travel experience and encouraging people to fly, while also streamlining the process of verifying the requisite health documents. The new IATA Travel Pass is a smartphone app where the traveler can store, manage and verify the health documents required by the different countries, specifically certificates of COVID-19 test results and, soon, vaccination certificates.

Passengers flying from Madrid to Montevideo on IB6011 Saturday, April 10 will be the first to test this new app. Iberia has sent them all an email message to invite them to obtain the IATA Travel Pass by following these instructions on the iberia.com website:

Fill out a registration form Wait for a personalized invitation from IATA to create an account on the app and link it to your passport Make an appointment for a COVID-19 test at any of the test centers listed Await the results of the test, which IATA will verify and ensure it meets the document requirements of the country of destination At the airport, the traveler needs only to show IATA Travel Pass message, “OK to Travel,” which will provide a contactless and seamless experience.

Note: Even with the IATA Travel Pass, passengers must still supply all other required travel documents (passport, visa, etc.).

For more information, visit www.iata.org.

