TAP Air Portugal Adds North America Flights, Testing in Lisbon

TAP Air Portugal announced it is gradually restoring its pre-COVID flight operations with plans to operate 879 flights per week on 100 routes by August. A highlight? The Portuguese airline will operate 51 flights a week from North America, with service to Lisbon from Boston, Newark, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal.

In addition, TAP is adding eight new routes to Europe and Africa this summer: Fuerteventura, Ibiza and Santiago de Compostela, Spain; Zagreb, Croatia; Djerba and Monastir, Tunisia; and Oujda and Agadir, Morocco. In all, it will operate 83 flights each week to destinations in Africa; these will include six flights each week to Luanda, Angola; three to Maputo, Mozambique; three to Bissau, Guinea-Bissau; four to São Tomé, São Tomé and Príncipe; and 10 to Praia, three to Sal and seven to São Vicente, Cape Verde.

TAP will also operate 555 flights each week to European destinations in August, including adding more flights throughout Portugal, with 126 weekly flights on eight domestic routes. TAP will operate four flights per day between Lisbon and Porto. In August, the airline will operate three flights per day between Lisbon and Faro.

The airline will, as well, increase its service to Madeira over the coming months, operating five daily flights from Lisbon to Funchal by August, as well as two daily flights between Porto and Funchal. TAP also will restart its service to Porto Santo, with five flights per week from June. By August, TAP will operate 22 weekly flights to the Azores; there will be 12 flights per week from Lisbon and three per week from Porto to Ponta Delgada and there will be one flight each day on the Lisbon-Terceira route.

Good to know: TAP Air Portugal, in partnership with UCS (the group's health care unit), now offers all TAP passengers a COVID-19 testing service at Lisbon Airport at a discounted, compared to other market offerings.

Depending on the requirements of the destination, UCS performs a rapid antigen tests for 21 euros, a PCR test for 85 euros and a PCR test plus rapid antigen test for 106 euros. TAP’s customers also benefit from priority access to this service.

The results of the tests are sent directly to the passenger by email within 30 minutes in the case of the rapid antigen tests; and between six to eight hours in the case of PCR Tests. For now, this new service is available in the UCS building, which is located at the Rua B Building 8 next to Lisbon Airport. From April 19, the UCS services will also be available at the departures area of the airport.

The testing service can be scheduled directly on the UCS website.

Tickets purchased by May 31, for travel by December 31, 2021, also can be changed free of charge. This offers all the airline's passengers more flexibility, allowing them to book and organize their travels with confidence.

Visit www.flytap.com.

