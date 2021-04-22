Brussels Airlines Adds New Vacation Destinations as Demand Increases

With travel restrictions evolving and vaccination programs underway, the demand for air travel is slowly picking up. To that end, Brussels Airlines has redesigned its network to meet this demand, especially for vacation destinations. In addition to the reopening of its leisure destinations, Brussels Airlines is also launching flights to Bordeaux in France and Tangier, Nador and Al Hoceima in Morocco. With the opening of these new destinations, the airline emphasizes its important position on the leisure and VFR (“visit friends and relatives”) market.

Over the past six months, the airline operated a network that focused on essential travel, mainly with flights to and from Africa. Now, the airline is giving its leisure customers more choices for summer. The following destinations will join the network in the coming months:

Opening in May: Vienna, Austria; Heraklion, Kos and Rhodes, Greece; Tel Aviv, Israel; Bologna, Napoli and Rome, Italy; Edinburgh, Scotland; Ljubljana, Slovenia; and Bilbao, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, Spain.

Opening in June: Luanda, Angola; Yerevan, Armenia; Prague, Czech Republic; Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Birmingham, England; Bordeaux (new), France; Corfu and Zakynthos, Greece; Budapest, Hungary; Bari, Catania, Florence, Milan Linate and Palermo, Italy; Vilnius, Lithuania; Nador (new) and Tangier (new), Morocco; Oslo, Norway; Krakow and Warsaw, Poland; Moscow Sheremetyevo and Saint Petersburg, Russia; Gothenburg, Sweden; and New York and Washington, D.C.

Opening in July will be Olbia (Sardinia), Italy; in August, Frankfurt, Germany (new); and in September, Basel, Switzerland.

New Destinations

Al Hoceima, Tangier and Nador in Morocco will be offered in cooperation with ML Tours. Nador and Tangier will join the network as of June 26 and 27, respectively. Nador will be connected with Brussels Airport twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while flights to Tangier will be operated every Wednesday and Sunday. Flights to Al Hoceima will exclusively be bookable through ML Tours.

The first flight to Bordeaux will take off on June 20, with two weekly flights on Fridays and Sundays. Frankfurt also joins the Brussels Airlines network for the first time; the first flight from Brussels to Frankfurt will take off on August 2.

North Atlantic and Africa

Washington, D.C. and New York are planned to be operated as of June 14. These will be the first North Atlantic flights of Brussels Airlines since March 21, 2020. Montreal is planned to join the network on June 15 but given the current travel restrictions in Canada these plans might still alter.

As for the African network, Brussels Airlines gradually increases its flight frequencies to all its African destinations as of mid-June, when West African destinations Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Accra (Ghana), Banjul (Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal) are planned to be offered on a daily basis. In Central and East Africa, Douala and Yaounde (both in Cameroon), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Entebbe (Uganda) are also foreseen to be served daily. Luanda joins the network again after more than a year. As of June 15, the Angolan city will be served three times weekly.

For more information, visit www.brusselsairlines.com.

Related Stories

United Airlines Adds New Flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland

Iberia to Debut IATA Travel Pass on Europe-Latin America Routes

TAP Air Portugal Adds North America Flights, Testing in Lisbon

United Returns to JFK With Flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco