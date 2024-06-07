Cathay, Singapore Airlines Team Up for Sustainability Initiatives

Cathay and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a range of sustainability initiatives. These efforts are aimed at advocating for the development and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Asia-Pacific region, a critical decarbonization lever for the sector, and sharing best practices to bolster sustainability performance.

The MoU was signed by Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam and Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong in Dubai on the sidelines of the 80th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit. The agreement focuses on two key areas and underscores the commitment of both airlines towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Firstly, Cathay and SIA will jointly advocate for the greater use of SAF in the Asia-Pacific region. Initiatives in this area will include raising public awareness about SAF’s critical role in decarbonizing aviation, advocating for supportive policies in the region, and promoting the creation of a standard global accounting and reporting framework to ensure the transparency and verifiability of emission reductions from the use of the fuel. The airlines will also explore potential opportunities for joint procurement of SAF at selected locations.

The second area of focus will be the exchange of best practices to reduce single-use plastics, minimize waste, and improve energy efficiency in ground and cargo operations. This will allow Cathay and SIA to improve their sustainability performance and speed up the development and implementation of sustainable solutions in their operations.

For more details, visit www.cathay.com and www.singaporeair.com.

