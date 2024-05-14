Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi to Launch Free Stopover Stays

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced the launch of Abu Dhabi Stopover. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DCT Abu Dhabi’s director general for tourism, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, and Etihad’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

How does it work? When booking flights with Etihad, guests now have the option to add a stopover and select a complimentary hotel as part of the online booking process. Guests can choose a free stay for one or two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city. Stopover packages are only available when booking direct on etihad.com.

According to Neves, more than 100,000 people are expected to participate in the program—"and we’re confident that once they have a taste of what the capital has to offer, they will return for more.”

The U.A.E. capital has diverse landscapes, from the serene dunes offering desert safari adventures to the soft-sand, turtle-nesting beaches of Saadiyat Island, where visitors can enjoy the sunrise and sunset. The capital of the U.A.E., DCT Abu Dhabi says, is a convenient stopover destination, thanks to its hotels, beaches, dining scene and entertainment. Travelers seeking culture can visit architectural highlights including the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi with its unique landmark dome designed by Jean Nouvel, and the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace. Those looking for adventure and family fun should head directly to Yas Island, where theme parks such as Ferrari World YAS Island Abu Dhabi offer adrenaline-fuelled rides. For kids, World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi offers rides, slides, wave pools and a lazy river.

Yas Island is also home to Yas Marina Circuit, host of the famous Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Etihad’s boarding pass also doubles up as the Abu Dhabi pass, which offers discounts at many of the city’s leading attractions as well as dining experiences.

Etihad connects more than 70 worldwide destinations through its home at the newly opened Zayed International Airport.

