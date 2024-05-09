KLM Launches “Travel Well” Brand Platform to Promote Meaningful Travel

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the launch of its new brand platform “Travel Well,” to promote meaningful travel.

KLM has launched “Travel Well” to share the belief that travel is more than transportation. It is about "making meaningful connections along the journey and that destinations are not just dots on a map to be collected." According to a global survey conducted by KLM, Americans share this overall sentiment already but differ in other ways.

KLM surveyed 8,000 travelers across the globe in key markets including U.S., Canada, Brazil, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., Denmark and China. The study determines what their travel priorities are and offers insights into shifts in various attitudes and what meaningful travel means to them.

Key findings are as follows:

59 percent of American travelers feel their travel has become more meaningful after COVID-19 (Top Three of all surveyed countries)

79 percent of U.S. travelers prioritize making meaningful connections with people and places over simply visiting many destinations

83 percent of U.S. travelers express a desire for more meaningful experiences on their next trip, rising to 70 percent among Gen Z

Gen Z and Millennials prefer travel with family and friends (vs alone) and participate in activities that stimulate personal growth

58 percent of Gen Z and Millennials respondents said meaningful travel is associated with more authentic interactions with locals, which makes a trip more memorable

At the same time, 39 percent of Gen Z are worried that technology (too much time on your phone) will make your trip less meaningful

U.S. travelers agree meaningful travel is all about connecting with your travel companion(s), exploring local food and creators and enjoying spontaneity; however, Americans seem less interested in experiencing different cultures

“Travel Well” will feature branded content partnerships and collaborations with creators and key opinion leaders, alongside a comprehensive global study. KLM has also introduced a new logo that includes “KLM Travel Well” as a slogan.

For more information, visit KLM.com.

Related Stories

Study: Top Trending Summer Destinations for 2024

1000 Mile Travel Group Unveils New Travel Booking Platform

Travelers Want More Experiences, Lounge Access at Airports

MMGY Study Focuses on Families Traveling With Neurodiverse Kids