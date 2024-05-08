1000 Mile Travel Group Unveils New Travel Booking Platform

1000 Mile Travel Group (1000MTG) has launched a "groundbreaking" travel booking solution, 1000Access, alongside travel technology partner Sabre. Integrated with the Sabre global distribution system (GDS) and utilizing Sabre Red Launchpad technology, this platform is set to provide travel advisors with a seamless travel booking experience.

Providing a consumer-grade user interface, 1000Access makes it easy for independent travel advisors to book trips quickly. At launch, 1000MTG travel advisors can shop, book and ticket traditional air content, NDC offers and low-cost carrier XML options. Over time, 1000MTG will activate additional capabilities, including hotel and ground transportation content.

1000Access offers advisors with an array of benefits, including:

24/7 automated ticketing capabilities

Varying and transparent commission rates

Access to a global fares desk manager

Regional team leaders supported by a ticketing team

After-hours support and phone assistance for urgent same-day departures

Assistance from a 1000Access account manager during the first month of trading

Streamlined reporting for Virtuoso members

1000Access will be available to a wide audience, including 1000MTG travel advisors who receive the platform as part of their membership, Virtuoso members and mid-sized agencies in North America, with other regions to follow. “Being a part of Virtuoso’s carefully curated list of Air Preferred Partners allows us to offer our clients an air solution that’s tailored to meet their agencies’ specific requirements, regardless of whether they join 1000MTG or not,” says Nicola Veltman, 1000MTG co-founder and CEO.

Additionally, 1000Access offers extensive training and support resources, including new member implementation meetings, tool training sessions, and ongoing access to support videos, guides and webinars.

1000Access is expected to launch in Australia and the U.K. later this year, besides the roll out of additional features including VIP White Glove Service and chatbot functionality.

For more information, visit www.1000miletravel.com.

