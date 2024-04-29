Avanti Celebrates National Travel Advisor Month With Gift Card

In honor of National Travel Advisor Month 2024, independent travel specialist Avanti Destinations is offering a $25 gift card for each FIT land booking of $5,000 or more made between May 1 and May 31, 2024 for travel any time before December 31, 2024 and paid with at least a deposit on land arrangements by the end of the May. Bookings may be made either online or by calling Avanti’s reservation center.

Avanti is offering to double the gift card value for bookings outside of Europe, including the South Pacific, Asia, Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East.

“Our travel advisor partners are the cornerstone of Avanti’s success,” said Gina Bang, Avanti’s chief sales and marketing officer. “We want them to know how much we appreciate their hard work, and we are also trying to encourage advisors to recommend destinations outside of Europe, which is always the most popular region.”

This offer applies to each booking over the minimum qualifying value. There is no limit to the number of gift cards a travel advisor can earn.

The Portland, Oregon-based wholesale tour operator creates and sells custom-built independent and group travel 365 days a year in Europe, Asia, the South Pacific, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America exclusively through travel advisors.

For more details on the National Travel Advisor Month offer, log onto the travel advisor portal https://book.avantidestinations.com or call 1-800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.

