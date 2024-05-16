Turkish Airlines Launches NDC Platform, TKCONNECT

Turkish Airlines is entering a new era in terms of distribution technologies with the launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform, TKCONNECT. Starting October 1, 2024, TKCONNECT will provide a tailored marketplace, offering differentiated products and benefits.

TKCONNECT marks a significant milestone in Turkish Airlines' mission to enhance passenger experience and to support commercial partners. According to the company, travel agencies will have a wide range of exclusive features and privileges, including differentiated ticket pricing, NDC-only promotional fares, rich content supported with visuals and descriptions, enhanced and promoted ancillary services such as excess baggage, seat selection and special equipment.

The NDC platform is offered as three alternative options to meet the needs of Turkish Airlines’ extensive network of commercial partners:

TKCONNECT Direct offers instant fare, inventory and additional service opportunities with direct access to Turkish Airlines content via IATA-certified NDC APIs. TKCONNECT via Aggregator is a facilitated integration point to Turkish Airlines products and services provided by industry-leading, IATA registered and Turkish Airlines-certified technology partners. TKCONNECT User Interface provides instant fare, inventory and additional service opportunities with a user-friendly web-based booking portal that simplifies booking, ticketing and post-ticketing services.

Agencies not yet onboarded as TKCONNECT partners can keep their current setup to Turkish Airlines' legacy content through Global Distribution Systems (GDS). However, starting from October 1, 2024, bookings made via GDS will incur a distribution cost charge and its differentiated rich content products will only be available for TKCONNECT users.

Travel advisors interested in TKCONNECT can discover more details on the Turkish Airlines’ Partners Landing Page (ndc.thy.com) or via Turkish Airlines’ sales team.

