JetBlue to Serve Long Island's MacArthur Airport

JetBlue has announced the launch of its first service from New York's Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), with tickets going on sale this week. Starting in October, the airline will begin offering flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

As New York’s "Hometown Airline" for more than 24 years and the only major U.S. airline based in New York City, JetBlue’s expansion onto Long Island underscores its commitment to enhancing connectivity for New Yorkers. This new service will bolster JetBlue's presence in the New York Metro area, complementing its existing operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

New Flight Schedule

JetBlue’s new service at Long Island MacArthur Airport will allow customers to enjoy the airline’s customer-centric experience including more legroom in coach, seatback entertainment at every seat and fast, free, unlimited Fly-Fi on all flights.

In addition to providing more travel options, JetBlue’s presence at Long Island MacArthur Airport is expected to contribute to the local economy through job creation and increased tourism. JetBlue currently employs more than 8,800 crewmembers in the state of New York.

To celebrate the announcement, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $49 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com

