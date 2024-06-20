JetBlue's "Blue Basic" Fare to Include Free Carry-On Bag Soon

JetBlue has announced it is elevating the value of its Blue Basic fare by including a free carry-on bag for customers flying beginning September 6, 2024, regardless of purchase date. Previously, customers who wished to bring a carry-on bag would need to purchase one of JetBlue’s other fare options or purchase an Even More Space seat.

In addition to the new carry-on bag allowance, all fares, including Blue Basic, receive JetBlue’s customer-centric experience including the most legroom in coach, seatback entertainment at every seat and free, unlimited Fly-Fi on all flights.

While many of JetBlue’s aircraft are outfitted with larger overhead bins to accommodate more customers, in the event of space constraints, customers may be required to check carry-on bags at the gate for no additional charge. All bags remain subject to size and weight restrictions and other fees apply for oversized or overweight bags. For more information about bag allowances, visit jetblue.com.

Customers who want to board earlier to utilize overhead bin space will now find value in purchasing the more flexible Blue fare—JetBlue’s second lowest fare that comes with free advanced seat selection, no cancelation or change fees and general boarding. Blue Basic customers remain the final group to board and Blue Basic fares are subject to a cancelation fee that does not apply to any other fares.

Related Stories

JetBlue to Serve Long Island's MacArthur Airport

Cathay, Singapore Airlines Team Up on Sustainability Initiatives

Analytics, Biometrics Top Investment Priorities for Airports

American Reverses Course on NDC Implementation, Rewards Program