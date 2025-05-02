Railbookers Group Celebrates Return of “Rail Week” This May

With its biggest sale of the year and a first-ever trip giveaway on social media, Railbookers Group, home of Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations, is joining the global celebration of “Rail Week.” From May 4 to 10, travelers can join the festivities when they book a rail vacation with Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations, with every trip and every destination on sale for up to $600 per couple, depending on trip length.

Beyond that discount, the “Rail Week” sale will also include an extra savings on select luxury itineraries. Guests who book a seven-night or longer trip during “Rail Week” will receive an additional $400 off per couple, combinable with the above sale, on the following trains:

Belmond Royal Scotsman

Eastern & Oriental Express

El Transcantábrico Gran Lujo

Glacier Express – Excellence Class (2025 departures)

– (2025 departures) Rocky Mountaineer

Rovos Rail

The Ghan

The Golden Eagle Danube Express

The Indian Pacific

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

VIA Rail Prestige Class

Railbookers will also be giving away a free trip to one lucky social follower during “Rail Week.” To enter, travelers are encouraged to visit and follow Railbookers on Facebook and Instagram, then use the social-exclusive link to enter the contest between May 5 and 18. The trip, “The Best of Italy and the Amalfi Coast,” will be awarded on Wednesday, May 21.

The week concludes with National Train Day, celebrated this year on Saturday, May 10. All are invited to join in the week-long festivities on social media by posting using the hashtag #RailWeek.

For more information, visit www.railbookers.com/rail-week and www.amtrakvacations.com/rail-week.

