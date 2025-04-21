Brightline Launches First Loyalty Program with Antavo

Brightline has officially launched its new loyalty program, Brightline Rewards, powered by Antavo Loyalty Cloud. The program offers a simple, flexible way for riders to earn and redeem points.

“Brightline’s new loyalty program, powered by Antavo, will elevate our guest and brand experience,” said Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Florida. “We’re building a strong community of loyal riders by offering a truly rewarding experience. With Antavo’s advanced technology, we can deliver a seamless and scalable program that not only celebrates our current guests, but also lays the groundwork for future expansion and innovation.”

Program highlights:

Launch Bonus: Introductory triple-point bonus on all qualifying purchases for rides booked and taken by June 3

Brightline Rewards is built on Antavo’s enterprise-grade platform, allowing Brightline to customize the program to meet business needs and grow with its customer base. While the program strategy and design were developed by Brightline, Antavo’s technology enables its seamless delivery—including custom rules, configurations, and real-time integrations.

“As a company with a remarkable eco-friendly approach to travel, Brightline understand that the quality and impact of the journey matter just as much as reaching your destination. The same philosophy applies to the loyalty program experience in our field. Plus, there’s a magnitude of previously unexplored opportunities for innovation in the travel sector as well. We are happy to explore those, and to create a unique, engaging, and rewarding experience for Brightline’s customers,” said Attila Kecsmar, CEO and co-founder of Antavo.

To learn more or join, visit gobrightline.com/rewards.

