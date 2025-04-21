WorldVia Launches Travel Booking Platform—TRIO

WorldVia Travel Group has officially launched TRIO, a next-generation travel booking platform that integrates air, hotel and car rental bookings into a single, streamlined system for travel advisors.

TRIO centralizes all booking functions into one interface, eliminating the need for travel advisors to rely on third-party platforms or direct supplier systems. This all-in-one tool, according to WorldVia, optimizes workflows and reduces administrative burdens through built-in automation for ticketing and schedule changes. TRIO also supports stronger client retention and increased commission earnings, offering users a smarter, more efficient way to manage bookings, the company adds.

The unified, multi-service booking system, available exclusively to WorldVia Travel Network members, was developed in collaboration with Sabre. This partnership ensures robust booking capabilities through advanced GDS (Global Distribution System) integration, a global network that connects travel advisors with airlines, hotels and car rental companies to facilitate hassle-free reservations. TRIO additionally empowers travel planners through its curated programs, spanning air, hotel and vehicle rentals. At the heart of the platform is an airline commission initiative with over 80 participating carriers. Also part of TRIO are its SELECT and CURATED hotel collections, which provide clients with premium benefits such as complimentary breakfast, room upgrades and on-property credits, while maximizing advisors’ income streams.

TRIO users gain access to a dedicated Air Services team, supplying expert assistance with complex bookings, such as international travel, multi-city itineraries and last-minute changes. The team also reviews reservations for compliance with airline policies and identifies additional commission opportunities, while managing ticket exchanges and schedule updates as needed.

Good to know: The TRIO platform is offered at no additional cost to existing members of the WorldVia Travel Network and is fully integrated into WorldVia PRO, the company’s proprietary business management platform composed of innovative digital tools for sales generation, marketing, operations management and more.

The new booking platform also has automatic commission tracking through its integration with Commission Manager, WorldVia PRO’s commission management system. All bookings made through TRIO are auto-invoiced, with earnings generated automatically, eliminating the need for manual entry and simplifying financial reporting for travel advisors.

The launch of TRIO follows the successful debut of Sites, WorldVia’s scalable website-building tool unveiled at WORLD24 in early fall 2024, further expanding the company’s growing suite of digital solutions for modern travel professionals.

To learn more, visit www.worldviatravelnetwork.com/trio.

Related Stories

WTTC Launches Global "Together in Travel" SME Initiative

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne River Summit Concludes

Travel Groups Unite to Promote U.S.-Canada Tourism

Serenity at Coconut Bay Extends Advisor Double Rewards Offer