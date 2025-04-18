WTTC Launches Global "Together in Travel" SME Initiative

To boost small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global travel industry, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched its "Together in Travel" SME initiative, with VFS Global joining as a founding partner. WTTC is the only global body representing the travel and tourism private sector and its numerous industries. Over 200 companies are now represented on the council, accounting for two-thirds of a trillion U.S. dollars in turnover, equivalent to 30 percent of the entire sector. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in technological innovation and market expansion, VFS Global is well-suited to share its expertise with a broader network of travel businesses.

VFS Global will actively support SMEs across its network spanning over 150 countries, recognizing their role in driving innovation, fostering cost-effective growth and promoting sustainable development within the travel and tourism sector. VFS Global says it remains committed to empowering SMEs to scale their operations and achieve progress, forging new opportunities for sustainable success. VFS Global also encourages partnerships with local enterprises, those owned or operated by women, and businesses representing indigenous communities, thereby broadening its supply chain and advancing inclusive economic development.

The WTTC also announced Andrea Grisdale, founder and CEO of IC Bellagio, as vice chair of its "Together in Travel" initiative. With over 25 years of experience in crafting bespoke travel experiences, Grisdale will lead the initiative’s mission to foster inclusivity, resilience and sustainability across the travel sector.

The "Together in Travel" initiative provides SMEs with vital resources, including:

Access to global markets and investment opportunities

Specialized training programs

Digital transformation tools

Sustainable business practice frameworks

The partnership brings together diverse expertise from across the travel and hospitality sectors. Accor and Red Carnation Hotels contribute their deep hospitality experience, while MSC Cruises brings cruise expertise. Virtuoso, Hilton and Abercrombie & Kent Group offer extensive luxury travel knowledge. Microsoft and Trip.com provide technological innovation, ensuring a seamless experience for travelers. OMRAN and Diriyah Gate offer insights into destination development. VFS Global and FINN Partners complete the ecosystem, offering visa services and marketing communications support.

This collaboration, says WTTC, represents a major step towards building a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable future for global travel and tourism.

