Rocky Mountaineer to Launch First U.S. Train Journey in 2021

Rocky Mountaineer plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new route in the United States in 2021. The “Rockies to the Red Rocks” route will be a two-day rail journey between Denver, CO, and Moab, UT, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys through incredible scenery and offer regional cuisine and attentive service in its glass-domed train coaches. The company, it says, has long had the goal of expanding its routes to bring its train travel experience to showcase new destinations. This new route will be in addition to the three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

The route will launch with a preview season of 40 departures across 10 weeks from August 15 to October 23, 2021. The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages include tours, activities and stays in Denver and Moab, so guests can experience even more of the region.

“The work to find a new route has been underway for several years as we needed to find a special location with many of the same features we have in Western Canada—incredibly scenery, iconic destinations and the option for an all daytime, multi-day journey that is best experienced by train,” said Steve Sammut, president and CEO of Rocky Mountaineer, in a press announcement.

He added: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, and there is continued uncertainty of when tourism will recover; however, we believe American travelers—and those from around the world—will be eager to explore this region by rail with us.”

The two-day rail journeys, including a one-night hotel accommodation in Glenwood Springs, will start from $1,250 USD per person. Travelers can reserve a place on a 2021 departure with a refundable deposit of $25 by contacting their travel professional or Rocky Mountaineer directly. Guests can also visit www.rockymountaineer.com to sign up for information on the "Rockies to the Red Rocks" route.

