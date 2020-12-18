Singapore Airlines Expands U.S. Flight Schedule

Singapore Airlines has announced an increase its existing U.S. flight schedule, expanding to daily departures from Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The carrier’s daily, U.S.- Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) flights will commence January 18, 2021.

Singapore Airlines will operate Airbus A350-900 Ultra Long-Range aircraft on routes from JFK and San Francisco in a two-class configuration with 67 Business Class and 94 Premium Economy seats. Three-cabin A350-900 LH aircraft will continue to be operated from Los Angeles, accommodating 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class passengers.

The new flight schedule is as follows:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK):

SQ23 departs daily at 10:30 p.m., arriving SIN at 6:10 a.m. two days later (estimated flight time: 18 hours, 40 minutes)

SQ24 departs SIN daily at 2:25 a.m., arriving JFK at 7:30 a.m. the same day (estimated flight time: 18 hours, 5 minutes)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO):

SQ33 departs daily at 8:50 p.m., arriving SIN at 6:25 a.m. two days later (estimated flight time: 17 hours, 35 minutes)

SQ34 departs SIN daily at 6:40 p.m., arriving SFO at 5:20 p.m. the same day (estimated flight time: 14 hours, 40 minutes)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

SQ37 departs daily at 10:25, arriving SIN at 8:15 a.m. two days later (estimated flight time: 17 hours, 50 minutes)

SQ38 departs SIN daily at 8:45 p.m., arriving LAX at 7:55 p.m. the same day (estimated flight time: 15 hours, 10minutes)

Good to know: All Singapore Airlines aircraft are equipped with HEPA airflow management systems, eliminating up to 99.97 percent of bacteria, viruses and particulate matter from cabin air, which is replaced every two to three minutes.

