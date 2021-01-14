Allianz Partners Announces Changes to U.S. Leadership Team

Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners has announced several changes to its senior leadership team. Despite a downturn in the travel industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to move forward by improving its products, services and internal processes to benefit consumers and its partners and has recently garnered a number of important industry awards and accolades.

Elena Edwards, who took over as CEO of Allianz Partners USA in June 2020, said that today’s “unprecedented” situation has led to both challenges and opportunities for the company. “While we’re not out of the woods yet, we feel strongly that the travel industry will turn the corner in 2021 to regain the tremendous momentum that was lost due to the pandemic,” said Edwards in a press statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest appointments:

Robert Cavaliere, who is currently the company’s global chief product officer and head of underwriting for the travel line of business, is taking over as chief sales officer in the U.S. He has been with the company for more than 18 years in a number of leadership roles and replaces Ricky Horwitz, who will continue to focus on his role as global chief sales officer for the travel line of business. Emily Hartman, additionally, has been promoted to chief of business teams, overseeing teams focused on ecommerce, agencies, tour and cruise, direct to consumer and financial markets. She was previously head of ecommerce and has been with the company since 2017.

Begench Atayev has been promoted to chief of product management and innovation, replacing Joe Mason, who will focus on his role as global chief marketing officer for the travel line of business. Atayev has been with the company since 2014 and was previously vice president of analytics and optimization. Lastly, Joe Scarpa has been promoted to the new role of chief of business execution and performance. He was previously the company’s vice president of cruise and tour, joining the company in 2020.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, travel advisors, online travel agencies and directly to consumers. For more information, visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

