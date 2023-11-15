American Express Shares Trending Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

American Express Travel has released its annual "Trending Destinations" list for 2024, including the 10 must-visit vacation spots based on global American Express Card Member travel bookings and recommendations from Amex Travel’s team of 6,000 expert travel consultants. This year’s list—"2024 Trending Destinations: Off the Beaten Path"—goes beyond the traditional, well-known vacation spots to uncover hidden gems and new experiences that travelers, particularly Millennials and Gen-Z, are looking for.

The Trending Destinations list offers a trip for all kinds of travelers. For example:

Instead of the popular Blue Mountains of New South Wales , consider the Adelaide Hills with its charming villages and bustling culinary scene for your Australian rural retreat.

of , consider the with its charming villages and bustling culinary scene for your Australian rural retreat. If you love the history and energy of Istanbul , Bodrum , Turkey is home to beaches on the Aegean , bustling bazaars, fresh seafood, and active nightlife.

, , is home to beaches on the , bustling bazaars, fresh seafood, and active nightlife. Pastel-hued Porto Cervo , Italy on the island of Sardinia is a more exclusive alternative to the iconic Amalfi Coast that is still known for celebrity glamour and its cuisine.

, on the island of is a more exclusive alternative to the iconic that is still known for celebrity glamour and its cuisine. The sparkling seas, friendly locals and historic culture of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean make it the ideal destination for those who love the laid-back vibes and white-sand beaches of St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands .

in the make it the ideal destination for those who love the laid-back vibes and white-sand beaches of and in the . Travelers who love to ski in Sapporo can head farther afield to Niseko , Japan on the northernmost island of Hokkaido , for winter-sports experience.

can head farther afield to , on the northernmost island of , for winter-sports experience. Those who flock to Mexico ’s Riviera Maya for its beautiful scenery and vibrant food and culture will find a similarly colorful and urban experience by travelling inland to San Miguel de Allende .

’s for its beautiful scenery and vibrant food and culture will find a similarly colorful and urban experience by travelling inland to . Santa Fe , New Mexico offers a similar blend of American Southwest culture, history, and natural beauty as popular Sedona .

, offers a similar blend of American Southwest culture, history, and natural beauty as popular . The Maldives have come to symbolize the exclusive "end-of-the earth beach vacation." The Seychelles offer a similar paradise, along with expansive biodiversity and multicultural vibrancy.

have come to symbolize the exclusive "end-of-the earth beach vacation." The offer a similar paradise, along with expansive biodiversity and multicultural vibrancy. Udaipur , India , an uber-romantic city of lakes and palaces, is a great alternative to Agra , home to the Taj Mahal .

, , an uber-romantic city of lakes and palaces, is a great alternative to , home to the . For those who love skiing the Dolomites, picturesque Zermatt, Switzerland offers a similar, charming feel.

American Express Travel’s travel consultants have additionally identified the best places to explore, eat and stay for each destination, so that travelers can get a taste of the local culture, including seeing koalas in the wild in Adelaide Hills; shopping for Turkish towels at the bazaars in Bodrum; and visiting a museum devoted to ceremonial masks in San Miguel de Allende.

