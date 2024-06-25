American Marketing Group Expands Business Development Team

American Marketing Group (AMG) has expanded its business development team to service the growing demand from agencies looking to affiliate with its TravelSavers and Nest networks. Gloria Beaulieu has joined AMG as the business development director. Beaulieu will liaise with prospective affiliates that meet TravelSavers and Nest’s standards for affiliation, and onboard agencies that qualify as a fit.

A 25-year veteran of the travel industry, Beaulieu’s diverse background is a strong match for the responsibilities of her new role. She started her career as an advisor, then rose through more advanced positions at Liberty Travel including team leader, regional manager, senior area leader, director of sales and business development manager.

Beaulieu has extensive experience in leading agencies to increased profitability and productivity; training and coaching advisors; and executing sales and marketing strategies, business initiatives and customer service solutions. She has helped brick-and-mortar agencies as well as home-based independent contractors build lasting client relationships and reach new sales heights.

Established in 1970, AMG encompasses 19 travel companies, including TravelSavers, Nest and The Affluent Traveler Collection. The international travel marketing company is an essential business partner to agencies and suppliers, providing products and services for the leisure and corporate markets. It has more than 25,000 advisors generating $20 billion in revenue.

